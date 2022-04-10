Head-To-Head Survey: Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greenkraft and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Volatility and Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,265.28 -$505.33 million N/A N/A

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REE Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenkraft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

