Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 395,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

