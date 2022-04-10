Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.40 target price on the bank’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 3,372,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $612,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

