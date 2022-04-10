Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,763,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,592,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.36. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

