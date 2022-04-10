Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.