Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.53 and a twelve month high of $526.62.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.