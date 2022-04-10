Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $238,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

