Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 583,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 186,465 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 1,954,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,158. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.27%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

