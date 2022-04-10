Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock remained flat at $$21.03 during trading on Friday. 181,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

