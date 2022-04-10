Wanchain Price Down 10% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $96.67 million and $2.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

ION (ION) traded up 7,691,806.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.01 or 0.12126624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00385748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.