Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $146.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $146.64 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $16,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

