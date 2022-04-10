Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to announce $570.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.90 million to $579.50 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $659.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

OSTK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 1,200,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,569 shares of company stock valued at $859,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $9,032,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

