$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to post $886.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.78 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 164,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,744. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

