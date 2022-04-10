Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.79. 1,235,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

