Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 628.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 53,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.51 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 554,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,123. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.