Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. 830,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.86 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

