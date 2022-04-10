Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of CGW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. 71,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,830. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.