Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

