Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.30. 1,342,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,231. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

