$122.05 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $114.60 million. Marcus reported sales of $50.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $679.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $686.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $808.92 million, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 210,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,711. The stock has a market cap of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.70. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

