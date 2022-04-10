$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

JBLU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 16,297,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107,510. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

