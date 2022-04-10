Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.64 million and $673.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002413 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008713 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.