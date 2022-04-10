Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.61 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $22,006.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

