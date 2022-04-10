GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42,423.97

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $42,423.97 and $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,425,840 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

