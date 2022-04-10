Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 296 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 53.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.88. 4,534,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

