6,400 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE PL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

