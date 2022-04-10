Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 144,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $870.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

