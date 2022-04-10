RFG Advisory LLC Buys 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

