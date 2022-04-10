RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.20. The stock had a trading volume of 905,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.78.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

