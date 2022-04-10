Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.