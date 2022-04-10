iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. 2,070,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,597. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

