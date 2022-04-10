Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snap-on by 106.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.40. 465,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.