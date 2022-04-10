RFG Advisory LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,856. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

