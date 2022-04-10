RFG Advisory LLC Invests $375,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 477,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,542. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

