RFG Advisory LLC Sells 967 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,688,000 after purchasing an additional 172,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 549,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 5,088,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

