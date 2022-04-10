AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

