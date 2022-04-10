BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Hits $15.71 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.25 or 0.07575828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.82 or 0.99810246 BTC.

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

