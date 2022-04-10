Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $74.27

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ REG traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 860,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after buying an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after buying an additional 810,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

