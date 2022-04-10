Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $49.22 Average PT from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,528. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

