Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $406.33

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.16. 258,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,777. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.24.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

