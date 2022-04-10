Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Vertiv reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $65,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

