RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BIO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $597.16. 432,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $588.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $524.19 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

