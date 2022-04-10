RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.01 on Friday, hitting $520.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.53 and a 52 week high of $526.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

