RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,557 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $37.66. 160,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,874. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

