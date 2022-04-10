RFG Advisory LLC Invests $515,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 470,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 124,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 375,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,680. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

