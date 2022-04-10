RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 322,706 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,307. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

