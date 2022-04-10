RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,623. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

