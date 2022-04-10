STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 2,701,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

