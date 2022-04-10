RFG Advisory LLC Sells 664 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. 3,143,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

