MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Lifted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 51.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 265,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. 3,794,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,821. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

